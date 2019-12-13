A milestone for regional law enforcement

Alyse Vollmer, Amanda Severin and Andres Sandoval graduate from the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Friday, Dec. 13.

Thomas Phippen / Post Independent

For the first time, female graduates of Colorado Mountain College’s Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy outnumber the males.

“Know that I am proud of you, and all of us at the college are proud of you,” CMC President Carrie Hauser told graduates at Friday’s commencement ceremony.

“I am also really, really proud that this is a class that is so diverse, and happens to be majority female,” Hauser said.

This year’s class included six male graduates and 10 female graduates.

The academy class of 2018 was the first year in the history of the program, which dates back to the 1970s, where the men and women were equally represented in the graduating class.

Returning to CMC’s Spring Valley campus for the law enforcement ceremony was Fruita Police Chief David Krouse, who attended CLETA 25 years ago.

“The campus looks a little bit different now,” Krouse said. Friday’s graduation was the first commencement to take place in the campus’ new gymnasium.

“It seems like yesterday I was in your seats, sharing your excitement of graduation from the academy and finally getting on with my career,” Krouse said in his commencement address.

The academy is a 12-week intensive course in police and law enforcement.

The 16 graduates are heading to police departments in Aspen, Eagle, Silverthorne and Breckenridge, and several have positions at the Sheriff’s offices in Grant and Eagle counties.

“Aspen, I hope you’re ready, because I know I am,” said Amanda Severin, who along with Alyse Vollmer is an officer with the Aspen Police Department.

Krouse offered six pieces of advice for a successful law enforcement career: respect, unity, transparency, innovation, authenticity and having fun.

“Be true to your morals, act with integrity in all that you do, never compromise your character. If you start with that, it will carry over into how you serve,” Krouse said.

“Remember today, this moment. Remember why you chose this profession,” he said.

Krouse told the graduates it is essential not to let police work control every aspect of life.

“Have fun at work, be invested in your work, be proud of your work — you should be — have a life outside of the job, as well,” Krouse said.

One unexpected person received a degree at Friday’s ceremony.

Former Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson attended a law enforcement training at CMC years ago, but “somehow, though, he didn’t quite earn his degree,” explained Hauser.

Wilson, who retired in September after 35 years of service and was recently named citizen of the year by the Resort Chamber Association, echoed Krouse’s advice.

“Collaboration, respect and teamwork. Trust me, those are the key things,” Wilson said.