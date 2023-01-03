A little flare of Aspen just setup shop in Glenwood Springs — at the Aspenite 

Dyna Mei Rimkus and Autumn Kent sit at the front of their newly opened consignment store, the Aspenite.

Natural light fills the entryway showcasing a miscellany of designer items inside the tiny brick and mortar storefront at 212 Sixth St.

Furs, sequins, silk, cashmere and other fashionable items line the walls, with every section filled with unique finds in Glenwood Springs’ newest upscale consignment store. The diversity in its products is thanks to its three owners.

“(We’re) three friends with different tastes,” part-owner Dyna Mei Rimkus said. “But we all love fashion.”

The new consignment store opened Dec. 15 and offers a full spectrum of price points, with items listed anywhere from $10-$1,000, Rimkus said.

“We’re going to do designer and luxury goods, and we’ll have a little bit of contemporary because we want a mixed price point,” part-owner Autumn Kent said. “We want to capture all kinds of shoppers coming in.”





People can shop timeless, slightly worn, designer brands like Louis Vuitton and Prada without breaking the bank.

The store is owned by the three women who came together in the name of fashion, and cherishing and upcycling old treasure. Rimkus is a local owner from Panama, who also works as a real estate agent in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Kent, a third generation native to the valley and a designer by trade, has worked in fashion for decades, living in Los Angeles working as a stylist.

The third owner is Evelyn McClain, who is Scottish and currently lives in Houston. She also owns a home in Willits, and is the business consultant of the group.

“We travel a lot,” Kent said. “It’s pieces from all of our travels in one place and I think our customers will be that way, too. To me, the Aspenite is a globetrotter — they like all four seasons, they ski, they’re athletic, they travel.”

All three women aim to bring their global perspective to the items they sell, like their unused Turkish towels and swimsuits. All of their swimwear and towels are not consignment items but newly ordered from Turkey.

There are also Turkish robes to complement the fashionable swimsuits.

“The focus is designer and then we will have our website up and running, and I think the higher price items will be more for sale online and we’ll build our online business as we go along,” Kent said.

The women plan to start taking consignment sellers when they have their grand opening in January. They will ask consignors to set an appointment to look through the goods, and then they will pay 50% of the price once the item is sold.

Kent said they are still deciding on an online consignment platform to use, including Shopify. This way the sellers can look at how their items are selling and everything is kept transparent.

The women wanted something more sustainable and better for their environment. They favor upcycling and also mentioned that sometimes it is easier to retire an old item if you know it will have a new home where it will be equally loved.

“Give something a new life,” Rimkus said.

The women plan to keep expanding further into the back area and the basement, but are adjusting by the day. Not to say the current storefront is not already packed with ample items to sort through.

