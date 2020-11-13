A little art, a little culture

Keeping the arts and cultural offerings in Aspen alive remains vital throughout the pandemic. With today’s health guidelines enforcing separation, it’s important to find ways to also safely bring people together. Finding ways to stay connected and inspired — without going entirely virtual — has been a bit challenging, but it’s certainly doable as shown in several recent gatherings.

Leading up to Indigenous Peoples Day, the Aspen Indigenous Foundation, under the leadership of Deanne Vitrac-Kessler, presented a dance performance on Aspen Sister Cities Plaza in October. An audience of all ages gathered for the outdoor event, keeping their distance while listening to and celebrating the tribes represented.

Also in October, the Aspen Art Museum presented two free screenings of the documentary “Lifeline” by filmmaker Dennis Scholl who lives in Aspen and Miami. The museum required reservations and set a limit for the number of guests to attend. SO Café offered box dinners and drinks for purchase. A post-film Q&A with the filmmaker made it feel even more like a normal night on the town.

Last week, artist Griffin Loop spoke to a small group at a reception at Skye Gallery in downtown Aspen about his “Launch Intention” paper airplane-inspired sculptures. They range in size from small-scale works currently on exhibit at the gallery to a massive stainless steel plane on display outside of the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Loop noted that his dad built ski lifts when he was growing up so he’s been used to being around large, heavy objects for some time. The group gathered at both sites, and created their own paper airplanes on the Red Brick grounds, writing intentions on them, reading them, then sending them soaring into the sculpture. Loop then collected the paper airplanes as he always does from his audiences, and will use the written intentions as inspiration.