A guide to voting in local counties
Election Day on Nov. 8 is approaching quickly. Here is a guide to all things voting in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.
Voter registration
Voter registration is automatic in Colorado if you get a driver’s license. You can check your voter registration on the Colorado secretary of state website.
If you do not have a Colorado driver’s license or ID, you can register with your Social Security number through this form, found on the Colorado secretary of state website: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/VoterRegFormEnglish.pdf
To register to vote in Colorado, you must be a citizen of the United States, at least 16 years old and an established resident of the Ssate of Colorado at least 22 days before election day.
For those who want to vote in the upcoming election, you must be registered 22 days before Election Day if you register through a voter registration drive or agency, eight days before Election Day if you register at the DMV, online or by mail and wish to receive a mail ballot or by 7 p.m. on Election Day if you vote in person.
Military and overseas voters can register as a UOCAVA voter online if they have a Colorado driver’s license or ID card. If you are already registered, you can update your registration to UOCAVA online.
Those who do not have a Colorado driver’s license or ID card can fill out the Federal Post Card Application and return it by mail, fax or online to the Pitkin County Election Office. Ballots will be mailed to active military and overseas voters Sept. 24.
Mail ballot
Ballots will be mailed Oct. 17 to active, registered voters. Mail ballots can be mailed back to your county’s election office or dropped off at a mail-ballot drop box. The county does not recommend mailing a ballot after Oct. 28. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
Mail ballots can be tracked using BallotTrax, a service that will notify you when your ballot is received by the office and when it is accepted for counting.
Replacement ballots can be requested by calling your county’s election office.
Pitkin County Admin. & Sheriff’s Office
530 E. Main Street, Aspen, CO 81611
Available Saturday Sept. 24 through 7 p.m. on Election Day
Town of Snowmass Village Town Hall
130 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
Available Monday Oct. 17 through 7 p.m. on Election Day
Basalt Town Hall
101 Midland Avenue, Basalt, CO 81621
Available Monday Oct. 17 through 7 p.m. on Election Day
Pitkin County Admin. & Sheriff’s Office
*not available for in-person voting on Nov. 7 or Nov. 8
530 E. Main Street, Aspen CO 81611
Mon-Fri, Oct. 24 – Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Aspen Jewish Community Center
435 West Main Street, Aspen CO 81611
Monday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Snowmass Village Town Hall
130 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Avenue, Basalt, CO 81621
Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.