A guide to voting in local counties

The Aspen Times



Election Day on Nov. 8 is approaching quickly. Here is a guide to all things voting in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

Voter registration

Voter registration is automatic in Colorado if you get a driver’s license. You can check your voter registration on the Colorado secretary of state website .

If you do not have a Colorado driver’s license or ID, you can register with your Social Security number through this form , found on the Colorado secretary of state website: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/VoterRegFormEnglish.pdf

To register to vote in Colorado, you must be a citizen of the United States, at least 16 years old and an established resident of the Ssate of Colorado at least 22 days before election day.

For those who want to vote in the upcoming election, you must be registered 22 days before Election Day if you register through a voter registration drive or agency, eight days before Election Day if you register at the DMV, online or by mail and wish to receive a mail ballot or by 7 p.m. on Election Day if you vote in person.





Military and overseas voters can register as a UOCAVA voter online if they have a Colorado driver’s license or ID card. If you are already registered, you can update your registration to UOCAVA online .

Those who do not have a Colorado driver’s license or ID card can fill out the Federal Post Card Application and return it by mail, fax or online to the Pitkin County Election Office. Ballots will be mailed to active military and overseas voters Sept. 24.

Mail ballot

Ballots will be mailed Oct. 17 to active, registered voters. Mail ballots can be mailed back to your county’s election office or dropped off at a mail-ballot drop box. The county does not recommend mailing a ballot after Oct. 28. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Mail ballots can be tracked using BallotTrax, a service that will notify you when your ballot is received by the office and when it is accepted for counting.

Replacement ballots can be requested by calling your county’s election office.

Mail Ballot 24/7 Drop Locations Pitkin County Pitkin County Admin. & Sheriff’s Office 530 E. Main Street, Aspen, CO 81611 Available Saturday Sept. 24 through 7 p.m. on Election Day Town of Snowmass Village Town Hall 130 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615 Available Monday Oct. 17 through 7 p.m. on Election Day Basalt Town Hall 101 Midland Avenue, Basalt, CO 81621 Available Monday Oct. 17 through 7 p.m. on Election Day