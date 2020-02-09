Tweet all about it: A good day every day

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Fresh powder + bluebird skies = a more than perfect day! We hope you’re enjoying the calm between the storms as much as we are!” — @HotelJerome

“The Maroon Bells, Pyramid Peak, and Highland Peak. Nothing like a 1k’ elevation gain hike in ski boots to make you feel like you earned your turns. #Aspen” — @tpat_outside

“All the top #manbearpig beliebers in #Aspen have private 737 and LOL at Gulfstreams. Photos of that airport are awesome particularly during #AspenIdeasFestival” — @BoreGuru

“A day of free #refills and 8-16 more inches of #snow on the way! It’s good to be in #Aspen this #February!” — @AspenLodging

“#aspen is a dream” — @tylalala

“I wish I were skiing in Aspen.” — @cawilliamson

