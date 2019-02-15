A fitness studio that offers so much more

02 at a glance Yoga and Pilates classes, as well as high-intensity classes for full body workouts Spa therapy including massage, facials and beauty treatments Classes for all levels of fitness High quality, hand-picked retail selection of soft, comfortable active wear Healthy on-the-go gluten-free food $120 per month memberships (when you commit to 6 months), which include all classes For more information, visit 02aspen.com .

02 Aspen is committed to delivering fitness, beauty and fashion to locals and visitors that crave unique wellness experiences

By Lauren Glendenning

O2 Aspen owner Brittany Van Domelen has created a space where beauty, fashion, mind and body come together to create an experience that transcends the average fitness or yoga studio.

Van Domelen, an Aspen native, was an employee at O2 Aspen for 6 years before she bought the business in 2015. She drew from her her experience in retail to grow the fashion and beauty side of the business, creating a studio that is focused on delivering all the things she knew would meet the needs of 02's guests.

O2 moved from the outskirts of town to the center of Aspen, but its location in Aspen's core doesn't mean this studio caters only to visitors. With a $120 a month unlimited membership, which includes a diverse mix of classes, Aspen locals are at the core of the business's mission.

"The quality of the classes we offer, combined with our spa and retail selection, for that price — it's really about our locals," she said. "We have a manager for every department at the studio — the spa, yoga and Pilates — which brings an extra level of care and expertise to everything we offer here."

Retail

Van Domelen said O2 is really like a small boutique fitness center, surrounded by amazing retail and great brands in activewear. She selects clothing that is soft and cozy — the kinds of things she likes to wear.

"Retail is my baby. I thought there was such a void in retail here in Aspen," she said. "There's a lot of ski stuff and outdoor gear, but there wasn't a place where you could go and find nice workout clothes for a yoga studio."

02 even offers a selection of healthy, on-the-go foods prepared by a chef who works exclusively for the studio. Van Domelen has celiac disease so she wanted to create delicious grab-and-go options for others looking for gluten-free foods.

Classes

Yoga and Pilates are the focus, but there are plenty of classes that don't necessarily fall under one category.

Yogi traditionalists will find their favorite classes — everything from meditative to energizing practices — while athletes and outdoor adventurers can practice for cross-training or muscle recovery.

"We have a lot of athletes who come in, but we also have people who are serious about yoga and classes that focus on deeper meditations," Van Domelen said. "Evan Soroka, our yoga manager, is a yoga therapist. Her Complete Practice on Sundays is the deepest most meditative class out there."

The Complete Practice is exactly what it sounds like — a full yoga experience. It includes asana, pranayama and meditation, promising that "this alchemy of body, mind and spirit will render you complete."

There are heated class and non-heated classes for all levels, and the yoga class lineup even includes a sweat-inducing 02 Fit class, which mixes high-intensity interval training, strength training, body weight and functional movements.

On the Pilates side, there are mat and reformer classes that offer full body workouts, cardio exercise, balance and strength. There are four class options — Pilates Mat, Cardio Reformer, Tower and Reformer — that cater to those with varying levels of Pilates experience, all delivering workouts that focus on posture and core work to leave you feeling strong.

Spa

Spa therapy at 02 features three treatment rooms and therapists that are carefully vetted. Staying open year-round when it's common to see other spas close for offseasons means 02 is able to secure some of the best spa therapy talent in town, Van Domelen said.

"We are super picky with our therapists," she said.

The spa is 100 percent about the treatments, which include holistic, all-natural facials, specialty massages and beauty treatments such as eyelash extensions and waxing.