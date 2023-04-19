A few inches of snow coming for the close of ski season on Aspen Mountain

A pair of afternoon skiers stop to chat on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on a mostly empty run near the base of a snowy Aspen Mountain. Snow fell most of the day, setting conditions up well for closing day on Sunday.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Apparently no one told Mother Nature that three out of the four Aspen Snowmass mountains are closed. She’s sending a few more inches of snow to the area, just in time for the final closing day of the season at Aspen Mountain.

On Wednesday, the storm was forecasted to bring anywhere from one to three inches to Aspen. Snow will continue to fall on Thursday, where the mountains can expect a few more inches.

According to OpenSnow , from Wednesday through Saturday, Ajax will get eight inches of snow.

“Temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will be in the teens and 20s, and with mostly cloudy skies and snow in the air, these four days will feel more like winter than spring,” OpenSnow Founding Meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in his Daily Snow report.

Sunday should be a warmer and sunnier day, according to the National Weather Service. That evening, another storm is expected to roll through and dump a few more inches of snow throughout the mountains.





OpenSnow/Courtesy Image

“Unsettled weather continues with some light showers possible Thursday, Friday, and again Sunday through Tuesday,” the National Weather Service forecast states. “Colder temperatures Thursday will warm through the weekend and into next week.”

Final closing day celebrations

Speaking of closing days – rain or shine or, ugh, more snow – Ajax will host the final mountain parties of the season on April 22 and 23.

Sundeck patio atop the Silver Queen Gondola will have live music, and there will be drink specials at the Woody Creek Distillery pop-up bar. Mid-mountain, the Oasis Champaign Bar will be serving bubbles for those making the most of the final days of skiing.

Though you could recycle your Highlands closing day costume, the Aspen Snowmass website encourages skiers and riders to take their final turns in a second ridiculous outfit.

