A fabulous new home for art in the heart of downtown Basalt

MILESTONES

• The Wyly Arts Center was created by artist Deb Jones in 1996. A donation by Charles Wyly funded construction of the arts center on the campus of what is now the Aspen Community School in Woody Creek.

• The Wyly Arts Center relocated to a small space in Basalt in 2005 to increase access to midvalley youth.

• I secured a low-cost lease from the town of Basalt to relocate into the former library building in Lions Park in 2008.

• In late 2015, the nonprofit changed its name to the Art Base to convey that it is a community arts center.

• Approvals were granted for the development in Basalt where the Art Base’s new home will be relocated.

• Summer 2023 is the anticipated grand opening.