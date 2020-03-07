 A fabulous new home for art in the heart of downtown Basalt | AspenTimes.com

A fabulous new home for art in the heart of downtown Basalt

News | March 7, 2020

Scott Condon

A view of the Art Base building from the Art Alley, which provides access between Two Rivers Road and sidewalk to the riverside park.
CCY Architects/courtesy image

MILESTONES

• The Wyly Arts Center was created by artist Deb Jones in 1996. A donation by Charles Wyly funded construction of the arts center on the campus of what is now the Aspen Community School in Woody Creek.

• The Wyly Arts Center relocated to a small space in Basalt in 2005 to increase access to midvalley youth.

• I secured a low-cost lease from the town of Basalt to relocate into the former library building in Lions Park in 2008.

• In late 2015, the nonprofit changed its name to the Art Base to convey that it is a community arts center.

• Approvals were granted for the development in Basalt where the Art Base’s new home will be relocated.

• Summer 2023 is the anticipated grand opening.

