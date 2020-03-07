A fabulous new home for art in the heart of downtown Basalt
MILESTONES
• The Wyly Arts Center was created by artist Deb Jones in 1996. A donation by Charles Wyly funded construction of the arts center on the campus of what is now the Aspen Community School in Woody Creek.
• The Wyly Arts Center relocated to a small space in Basalt in 2005 to increase access to midvalley youth.
• I secured a low-cost lease from the town of Basalt to relocate into the former library building in Lions Park in 2008.
• In late 2015, the nonprofit changed its name to the Art Base to convey that it is a community arts center.
• Approvals were granted for the development in Basalt where the Art Base’s new home will be relocated.
• Summer 2023 is the anticipated grand opening.
Skiers fall
Aspen High boys basketball team loses to DSST: Byers in the first round of 3A state tournament. Full story on PAGE A20
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Report assesses potential business impact of coronavirus on resorts such as Aspen
As the coronavirus spreads, the question for resorts such as Aspen Snowmass is how will it effect business. A report released Thursday says there is a potential one-two punch for the travel business.