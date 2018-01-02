A different kind of snow dance

I love the change of seasons in Aspen. Growing up in Southern California, it wasn't something I appreciated until I set my roots in Colorado. Now, I look forward to all four seasons — until this year.

No, I'm not bitter about winter because of the lack of snow. In fact, I might be one of the few Aspenites who will be just fine if the snow never flies this season (except for the fact that a bad winter directly affects my family's — and plenty of others' — bottom line).

The reason is simple: I didn't get a ski pass for the first time in more than 25 years (but I do have a brand new hip that I'll be putting to good use next winter, don't you worry!).

At first, the idea of not hitting the slopes had me bummed out. But rather than pout, I am learning to embrace other winter "activities." Here a few things in my 2018 snow dance repertoire:

Binge watching HGTV, a sinful secret that is out in the open since I'm a bit more house-bound that usual.

Tribathalon, the die-hard sport of hot tubbing, steaming and showering.

Walking, yup, walking. With the paths relatively ice-free this winter, I've found quite a bit of joy in just strolling the streets (albeit slowly).

Cooking, because someone has to do it. But I've vowed to slow down and enjoy testing out new recipes; the verdict is out on my success.

Family and friend time. I've always cherished the time I spend with family and friends, but this winter I long for their company, support and love. Sappy, yes. But true.

Light at the end of the tunnel. Within a week of my surgery I was up and walking on my own. In another month, I expect to be working out a little more aggressively. By spring, there is a slim chance I will ski. Or, at the very least, I will apres ski with vigor. And, come summer, I will be hiking and biking and camping and … the list goes on and on. I see the light.

So, as you all pray to Ullr for snow, I'll be modifying my wish to include a winter filled with more than just powder days. Though I sure will miss them.