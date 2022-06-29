A creative community expands in Snowmass Village

Zakriya Rabani's “Linked Obsessions” sculpture on the Brush Creek trail for Snowmass Village’s Art Walk on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun archives

In Snowmass Village, art is everywhere. And these days, that isn’t just a metaphor for the beauty of nature.

For decades, the town has been a destination for art makers and appreciators who flock to the Anderson Ranch Arts Center, a cultural institution with deep roots in Snowmass.

But the branches of creativity have long been growing outward, too, blossoming into new works, festivals and celebrations throughout the village.

You can see the growth in Base Village, where The Collective regularly hosts artisan markets and art shows; in the Snowmass Mall, where murals and installations add pops of color; even on the trails around town, where new and familiar sculptures are part of an Art Walk experience that continues to evolve.

“There’s such a good core community of people in Snowmass (who) make art,” said Kelly Peters, a Snowmass-based painter who operated Straight Line Studio in Base Village for several years.





These days, Peters isn’t anchored to that Base Village studio location, but she still has a lot in store this summer. She’s hosting monthly “Paint and Sip” events every month this summer, with instruction on acrylic painting, materials and wine included. She’s also curating two art shows in July and August to highlight local artists.

CREATIVE CALENDAR Snowmass Village has a museum’s worth of art festivals, events and ongoing installations this summer. And, as always, Anderson Ranch offers workshops, classes, guest lectures, film screenings

and exhibitions. Programming throughout the village is listed below. Visit andersonranch.org/events for offerings at the ranch. Paint and Sip with Kelly Peters

July 24, Aug. 21 | The Collective

Each 90-minute class features instruction, materials and wine for those who wish to “sip.” Each class costs $75 and registration is required by emailing kellypetersart@gmail.com . Snowmass Arts Festival

July 2-4 | Base Village Events Lawn

A free, three-day showcase of artists from near and far. Works include a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass and woodwork. Visit coloradoevents.org/snowmass-art-festival for more information. Plein Air Art Festival

Aug. 8-14 | Base Village and beyond

Nearly 20 Colorado artists spend a week in Snowmass for the debut of this festival to showcase work inspired by the landscape. Artists spend the first four days painting throughout the village; works are on display and available for purchase in Base Village on Aug. 13 and 14. Monthly Art Shows at The Collective

July and August | The Collective

Pieces by local artists feature mediums like photography, sculpture and painting at The Collective, curated by Kelly Peters. Snowmass Art Walk

Ongoing | Throughout Snowmass Village

Familiar sculptures and newer works form a pathway to art appreciation along the trails of Snowmass Village and in the town’s central hubs. Keep an eye out for murals and installations throughout town at locations like the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Brush Creek Trail. A map with over a dozen installations is available at bit.ly/3yzs5pG , with more recent projects interspersed around the village and some installations mapped on the Eventzee app (use the code “Snowmass” to access the Art Walk map and a scavenger hunt).

For artists who might not have the exposure of Anderson Ranch, Peters sees the summer shows as a way to bring even more art in front of a growing audience.

“We’re kind of hitting the underdogs a little bit by throwing these shows and giving people a really good platform for high-end clientele and people who are just walking by,” Peters said.

That platform has more visibility lately as Snowmass has become as much of a summer hub as a winter one.

“Snowmass has become such a popular summer destination,” she said. “I think these are really valuable to the community, and I definitely don’t want to lose sight of that.”

And the people who visit and live in Snowmass Village seem to be as receptive to the expanding art scene as the artists are excited about

cultivating it.

Steve Wallis, who organizes the juried Snowmass Art Festival that’s in town July 2-4, has seen that firsthand.

The festival debuted in 2021, featuring local artists as well as creators from all over the country.

“We had a really good collection of artists and vendors, and we had a good turnout from the public,” Wallis said. “And usually these things grow over time, but we had a really good public response the first year.”

The festival screens applicants to ensure a high-caliber roster of creators and vendors. The festival is a confluence of “emerging artists and experienced ones” alike, Wallis said. “Keeping it diverse, I think, is really one of the key things.”

You could say the same of Snowmass Village’s creative community, too.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com

Editor’s note: A version of this story appears in the Summer in Aspen and Snowmass magazine, on newsstands now.