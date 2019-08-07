A-Basin joins The Mountain Collective roster

Skiers disembark from the top of Mountain Express Chair Oct. 13, 2017 at Arapahoe Basin.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily

After becoming part of the Ikon Pass last week, Arapahoe Basin ski area has been included in The Mountain Collective pass for this season, officials announced Tuesday.

The Collective pass is now available for $489 (children 12-younger $199). The Pass includes two days of skiing or snowboarding at each of the 18 partners plus a 50% discount on all additional days with no blackout dates. The Aspen mountains are included in the Collective Pass.

For more information, go to http://www.mountaincollective.com or call 800-705-6286.