A 15-year discussion: How to improve pedestrian safety in Aspen’s Park and Midland neighborhoods?

A biker crosses Park Avenue on Hopkins as cars pass by in Aspen.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

It’s become an age-old question: Should a sidewalk should be added to Aspen’s Park Avenue?

The city over the years has considered ways to improve pedestrian safety in the Park and Midland neighborhoods due to the high number of pedestrians sharing the same space with vehicles on a narrow roadway.

In 2008, the City Council decided to not pursue modifications to traffic patterns, which turned out to be not the end of the conversation, only a very long pause.

A decade or so later, the city’s engineering department began meeting with the community once again to learn of the safety concerns along Park Avenue.

“There are extreme physical constraints with this area,” Deputy City Engineer Pete Rice told the council Monday. “We need to create a system that is not a parking lot and find a way to invent an environment that doesn’t violate the law and satisfies the community’s need for reassured safety for pedestrians.”





The northern block of Park Avenue functions is a key connection between the downtown core via East Hopkins Trail and one of the most popular hiking trails in town, Smuggler Road.

Also, the Park and Midland neighborhoods currently have no functioning stormwater infrastructure. Historic drainage patterns cause a variety of drainage issues in the area. During periods of intense runoff, private properties in the area flood. And in spring during freeze and thaw periods, the neighborhoods endure unsafe travel conditions.

Previous drainage issues prompted the city to complete an in-depth study and create the Smuggler Hunter Surface Drainage Master Plan in 2015.

All five council members Monday supported storm drain work, but Councilmen Bill Guth and Sam Rose opposed the addition of a sidewalk in the plans.

Some residents along Park Avenue have planted landscaping and trees in the city’s right of way, knowingly so, and are angered that their perceived beautification would be impeded by this redesign.

“I know a lot of people who live on Park Avenue full time and have lived there a long time that are not excited about this project, to say the least,” said Guth. “And they all seem to be quite informed about it. Are there other lighter touch solutions?”

Rose questioned if there has ever been a recorded accident in this area between a pedestrian and vehicle. There has not been a single accident. So why put in a sidewalk when there hasn’t even been a problem? he asked.

“I don’t want to wait for an accident to help,” said Councilman John Doyle. “I also think bicycling will be safer and in the winter, as well. I fully support the project it as it stands.”

Councilman Ward Hauenstein said, “This survey in our packet indicates that 67.9 percent of surveyed individuals support pursuing a sidewalk in the design. There’s community support for what’s proposed.”

Mayor Torre observed this is one of those decisions that can give one heartburn.

“Although no accidents have been recorded, there’s conflict, vehicle and pedestrian conflict for sure,” he said. “I agree with the light touch method. If the project looks like the rendering presented, it would be a success.”

Hauenstein said he walked the neighborhood earlier in the day and thought only a lilac bush would be impacted.

Rice corrected him: It would be four trees/bushes and one driveway that would need to be adjusted to create the sidewalk.

The question will linger a while longer. City staff will return to the council later this year to present lighter touch options included in their design scheme.