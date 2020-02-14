83-year-old man dies after falling into Snowmass Resort halfpipe

An 83-year-old man from Montrose died Wednesday after falling into the Snowmass Resort halfpipe Monday morning, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday.

The man was found by ski patrol who “initiated trauma protocol and transported the man to an ambulance,” according to a news release from Skico vice president of communications Jeff Hanle.

The man was later transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Denver and died Wednesday evening, Hanle said according to his family. His name has not been released.

According to the release, the accident, which happened about 9:15 a.m. Monday, was not witnessed by anyone and “it appeared the man had skied off the deck of the halfpipe.” He was wearing a helmet, Skico said in the release.

The halfpipe at Snowmass is near the Coney Glade lift and is designed as a superpipe, which has walls that are 22-feet high and it is used for professional competitions.

Weather conditions Monday morning included periods of fog and snow.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time,” Hanle said in the release.

This is a developing story that will be updated.