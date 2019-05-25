70-year-old man dies after falling from cliff outside of Boulder

A 70-year-old man died Thursday after he fell off a cliff on the shoulder of Colorado Highway 7 near Allenspark, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called around 5:45 p.m. by the man’s wife who went looking for him after he failed to return to their vehicle. She reportedly told detectives that her husband got out of the vehicle to stretch his legs and never came back.

The wife found him at the bottom of a 30-foot drop-off, a short distance from the vehicle and called for help. The 800 Block of Highway 7 Business Route south of Allenspark sits below where they had parked.

Investigators noted that grasses and pine needles made the edge of the cliff slippery, according to the sheriff’s office. No foul play is suspected.