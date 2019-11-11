6 people died in 6 roadside accidents in Colorado over the weekend
The Associated Press
DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol says six people died in six separate accidents on state roads over a 12-hour period this past weekend.
Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the state patrol, says six fatal crashes occurred between about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday involving either excessive speed or alcohol.
The accidents included a pedestrian hit while standing on the road and a handicap-accessible van that resulted in the death of a man in a wheelchair inside the van.
Officials say more than 500 people have been killed on Colorado roadways so far this year.
