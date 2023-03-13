5Point Film Festival returns to Carbondale

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the 16th annual 5Point Adventure Film Festival set for April 19-23 in Carbondale.

Organizers said the 16th annual festival scheduled for April 19-23 is adding the first-ever “5Point Late Night Laughs” live comedy night; “5Point Heart Beats” music stage; a daily free live music sets, featuring Colorado’s performers and the first 5Point 5K — along with a schedule including 15 world premieres and 10 Colorado premieres of films that push the boundary of adventure and human interest storytelling.

The community is invited to many free events, including a complimentary community film screening to kick off the festival weekend on Wednesday, April 19, at Thunder River Theater. Tickets for this screening will be released through the 5Point website, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit Carbondale Homeless Assistance.

5Point will also continue its First Friday tradition of hosting a Dream Project Presentation and the Festival Trailer Drop at The Launchpad, 76 S 4th St., Carbondale, at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, previewing the festival trailer as a community warm-up for the 2023 festival event, organizers said. Admission is free.

Festival passes and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14. Festival passes are $380. Tickets are $45 for the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening programs; $22 for Saturday afternoon’s feature film program; “pay by donation” for Sunday’s family film program; $30 for Sunday morning’s Changemaker program; $25 for the virtual encore. All passes and tickets can be purchased at http://www.5pointfilm.org . ​​





The film programs take place every evening, from 7 p.m. at Carbondale’s rec center, with a feature film screening Saturday afternoon, along with Sunday afternoon’s Changemaker human interest film program.

FILM HIGHLIGHTS

Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s regional debut, “WILD LIFE,” follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on a decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in mid-life, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of outdoor brands they’d helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit — and turned their attention to an effort to create national parks throughout Chile and Argentina. “WILD LIFE” chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.

“Range Rider ” (Colorado premiere): As wolves repopulate Washington state, conflict is heating up with rural ranching communities. Range rider Daniel Curry’s job is to patrol wild areas on horseback, creating a buffer between wolves and the cattle herds that graze on public lands. When these wild carnivores are suspected of killing livestock, the consequences for packs can be fatal. As illegal poaching and state-sponsored kills take their toll, can Daniel prove that coexistence between ranchers and wolves is possible?

“Chasing Kasper” (world premiere) For professional skier Tessa Treadway, life took a massive turn in 2019 when she became a single mother of three. When her husband, Dave Treadway, passed away in a backcountry skiing accident, she lost her partner in the grand project of their “free range” family. In the wake of Dave’s passing, a mountain bike became the linchpin of her relationship with her oldest son, Kasper.

“I’ll Wait Here Forever” (world premiere): “Fly Fishing for permit is like waiting at the DMV.” Eeland Stribling has been lucky enough to travel the world for all kinds of fish, but there’s one fish where his luck has run out. With special guest, emcee and comedian, Eeland Stribling.

“Creation Theory” (Colorado premiere): What is the source of creation? Whether it’s the grandest cosmos or the smallest human idea, true creation arrives in moments of unexpected convergence — extraordinary synchronicities between space and time, science and art, music and mountains and sea. In “Creation Theory,” these raw elements converge in the Westfjords of Iceland. With special guest Ben Moon.

“Love”: After a miscarriage and a historic ascent of the famous sport climb Dreamcatcher, Paige Claassen follows her own path as a professional athlete training through pregnancy, finding new meaning in strength and identity through the early days of motherhood.

“The Trapline (World Premiere): A trapper in the twilight of his career, passes along his ethos and his trapline to Syd, a woman determined to carry on his work.

WInter’s Eve” (Colorado premiere): In March 2022, violinist Kishi Bashi traveled with Max Lowe to Churchill, Manitoba, the northernmost point of the continent. In partnership with Polar Bears International, the pair performed and recorded Kishi’s new single, Winter’s Eve.