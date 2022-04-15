5Point Film Festival returns in person

If you go What: 5Point Film Festival When: April 21-24 Where: Various venues in Carbondale Cost: $365 pass or ala carte pricing from $15-$38 More info: http://www.5pointfilm.org

Once again, 5Point Film Festival is fostering a sense of community through a shared love of the outdoors.

While the festival went virtual during the pandemic, it’s back and stronger than ever this year, featuring a lineup of 56 short and feature-length films.

“It’s so important to reconnect the audience and the community through the in-person festival. It’s our biggest priority,” said Luis Yllanes, executive director of 5Point Film Festival. “The magic that makes this organization so special is the ability to connect and gather in person.”

Professional climber Beth Rodden tackling a boulder problem in Yosemite. Rodden features in 5Point premiere This Is Beth. (photo courtesy of Tara Kerzhner)

Inspiration through connection

The four-day film festival focuses on inspiring audiences through outdoor films, panel discussions, art, music, food and activities, like a fly-casting competition, bike ride and run and hike event. Over 50 special guests, from filmmakers and actors to athletes and brand managers, will attend the festival.





The festival offers just about something for everyone, from young and older filmmakers to families, nature lovers and after-party revelers.

It all kicks off April 21 with film screenings, the Van Life Rally featuring tricked-out adventure vehicles, live music and food trucks, late night tacos and more. It continues with films, panels and outdoor events.

Free panels and workshops encompass a variety of topics, from increasing diversity in outdoor films to balancing creative work, adventure and family. Jeremy Jensen will talk about finding flow — an optimal state of consciousness in which we feel the most alive — and end with an invigorating bike ride at Prince Creek.

The Adventure Filmmakers Pitch takes place Saturday afternoon. The inaugural event features seven finalists (out of over 40 entries) pitching their concept to a jury to win $15,000 and premiere their film at 5Point’s 2023 festival.

A free ice cream social with Sundae’s small-batch, artisan ice cream takes place Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m., after the Family Film Program.

A shot from Tom Attwater’s Attack and Release which details the life of fly fisherman Ranga Perera. (photo courtesy of Tom Attwater)

Film highlights

5Point Film Festival’s screenings strive to ignite personal and communal adventure through meaningful storytelling. It was founded on the philosophy that communities improve when residents “pursue adventure and intentionally live their own best story.” Every film revolves around the importance of human connection, while imparting profound stories through stunning cinematography.

Feature films tell stories of overcoming one of the most traumatic accidents in the history of rock climbing (“An Accidental Life”), overcoming a brain tumor to kayak unprecedented whitewater (“The River Runner”) and themes of death and recovery (“Torn”).

World premieres revolve around storm chasing, extreme mountain biking, rock climbing and fly-fishing.

“Their inspiration, creativity, pure joy, incredible athleticism and the sheer entertainment of (all) these programs will recharge you,” Yllanes said. “We’re known to push the limits of what people consider outdoor adventure films.”

Continual outreach

5Points Film Festival is named based on its value-based mission, which centers around five points: Respect for humans, the environment and experience; commitment to overcome fear and lead a vital existence; humility to listen to intuition, not ego; purpose in pursuing one’s highest aspirations even in the face of adversity; and balance of maintaining focus and energy in life and nature while surrendering to the uncontrollable.

Scott Lindgren takes the plunge in Rush Sturges’ award-winning film The River Runner. Join Sturges for a Q&A after the 5Point screening on Saturday, April 23. (photo courtesy of Eric Parker)

In addition to this 15th film festival, 5Point sponsors Dream Project scholarships, which encourage young people to chase their dreams to better the world through a $1,500 scholarship; the 5Point Film Fund, which supports filmmakers and artists; and the free 5Point Student Film Reel, which provides inspirational films for all students and an accompanying resource packet for educators in the Roaring Fork Valley.

It’s also expanding its programming year-round to contribute to inspire audiences locally and along the Front Range.

Through regular programming, 5Point hopes to “ignite people to realize these are such important points to live by,” Yllanes said. “You’re really taking a step to live a purposeful life. The last two years have challenged us mentally, physically and health-wise. Now, more than ever, we need storytelling that will inspire us because it’s easy to feel a little depressed about what’s happening in the world. But we have to continue to live purposeful lives and make an impact.

“With the return of our in-person festival, we continue to champion the creative and authentic stories that 5Point has become known for. Great storytelling is our anchoring source of inspiration and hope in a constantly shifting world.”