5Point Film Festival returns in person

Brought to you by 5Point Film Festival

Once again, 5Point Film Festival is fostering a sense of community through a shared love of the outdoors.

While the festival went virtual during the pandemic, it’s back and stronger than ever this year, featuring a lineup of 56 short and feature-length films.

“It’s so important to reconnect the audience and the community through the in-person festival. It’s our biggest priority,” said Luis Yllanes, executive director of 5Point Film Festival. “The magic that makes this organization so special is the ability to connect and gather in person.”

Professional climber Beth Rodden tackling a boulder problem in Yosemite. Rodden features in 5Point premiere This Is Beth. (photo courtesy of Tara Kerzhner)

INSPIRATION THROUGH CONNECTION

The four-day film festival focuses on inspiring audiences through outdoor films, panel discussions, art, music, food, and activities, like a fly-casting competition, bike ride and run and hike event. Over 50 special guests, featuring filmmakers and their subjects to writers and athletes, will attend the festival.





The festival offers just about something for everyone, from young and older filmmakers to families, nature lovers and af- ter-party revelers.

It all kicks off Thursday April 21 with the Van Life Rally featuring tricked- out adventure vehicles, live music and food trucks, late night tacos and more.

Free panels and workshops encompass a variety of topics, from increasing diver- sity in outdoor films to balancing cre- ative work, adventure and family. Jeremy Jensen will talk about finding flow — an optimal state of consciousness in which we feel the most alive — and end with an invigorating bike ride up Prince Creek. The Stio Adventure Filmmakers Pitch Event takes place Saturday afternoon. The inaugural event features seven finalists (out of over 40 entries) pitching their concept to a jury to win $15,000 and premiere their film at 5Point’s 2023 festival.

A free ice cream social with Sundae’s small-batch artisan ice cream takes place Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m., after the Family Film Program.

A shot from Tom Attwater’s Attack and Release which details the life of fly fisherman Ranga Perera. (photo courtesy of Tom Attwater)

FILM HIGHLIGHTS

5Point Film Festival’s screenings strive to ignite personal and communal adventure through meaningful storytelling. It was founded on the philosophy that communities improve when residents “pursue adventure and intentionally live their own best story.” Every film revolves around the importance of human connection, while

imparting profound stories through stunning cinematography.

Feature films tell stories of overcoming one of the most traumatic accidents in the history of rock climbing (“An Accidental Life”), living with a brain tumor and kayaking unprecedented whitewater (“The River Runner”) and themes of death and recovery (“Torn”).

World premieres feature storm chasing, extreme mountain biking, rock climbing and fly-fishing.

“Their inspiration, creativity, pure joy, incredible athleticism and the sheer entertainment of (all) these programs will recharge you,” Yllanes said. “We’re known to push the limits of what people consider outdoor adventure films.”

CONTINUAL OUTREACH

5Point Film Festival is named for its value-based mission, which centers around the five points: Respect for humans, the environment and experience; Commitment to overcome fear and lead a vital existence; Humility to listen to intuition, not ego; Purpose in pursuing one’s highest aspirations even in the face of adversity; and Balance of maintaining focus and energy in life and nature while surrendering to the uncontrollable.

Scott Lindgren takes the plunge in Rush Sturges’ award-winning film The River Runner. Join Sturges for a Q&A after the 5Point screening on Saturday, April 23. (photo courtesy of Eric Parker)

In addition to the annual film festival, 5Point sponsors Dream Project scholarships, which encourage young people to chase their dreams to better the world through a $1,500 scholarship; the 5Point Film Fund, which supports filmmakers and artists; and the free 5Point Student Film Reel, which provides inspirational films for all students and an accompanying resource packet for educators in the Roaring Fork Valley.

5Point is also expanding its programming year- round to continue to inspire audiences locally and along the Front Range. Through regular programming, 5Point hopes to “have people realize that these are such important points to live by,” Yllanes said. “You’re really taking a step to live a purposeful life. The last two years have challenged us both mentally and physically .

“With the return of our in-person festival, we continue to champion the creative and authentic stories that 5Point has become known for. Great storytelling is our anchoring source of inspiration and hope in a constantly shifting world.”