5Point Film: Aspen, LA and NYC are first to see ‘Fire of Love’

Katia Krafft wearing an aluminized suit standing near a lava burst at Krafla Volcano, Iceland. (Credit: Image'Est)

Since 2007, 5Point Adventure Film Festival has been inspiring and educating audiences with adventure films at its annual film festival, and now it’s expanding. For the first time ever, it offers summertime programming.

Beginning Thursday, July 7, 5Point Film presents three documentaries that celebrate the spirit of outdoor adventure and the splendor of the natural world.

Its summer series starts with the critically acclaimed film “Fire of Love.” The story, from National Geographic Documentary Films, portrays the love of courageous French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as intensely as they lived: chasing volcanoes.

The Kraffts were passionate about two things: one another and volcanoes. As volcanologists, they spent two decades traveling the world documenting lava flows and explosive volcanoes. In 1991, they lost their lives in a volcanic explosion, “leaving a legacy that forever enriched knowledge of the natural world,” according to a press release by 5Point Film.

“When our director of programming Charlie Turnbull and I saw ‘Fire of Love’ on the film festival circuit, we were so moved by the story and the imagery,” said 5Point Adventure Film Festival executive director Luis Yllanes. “It spoke to us.”





If you go Film: ‘Fire of Love’ When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7 Where: TACAW, 400 Robinson St., Basalt Tickets: $18 in advance, $25 day of Upcoming: “The Territory,” Aug. 11 and film TBA Sept.7 More info: 5pointfilm.org

Director Sara Dosa brilliantly curated the Kraffts’ footage and used a captivating narrative structure to convey the couple’s love for volcanoes and one another, Yllanes said. Interviews with family members also depict how the couple was so drawn to volcanoes, much in the way skiers and snowboarders are attracted to the mountains:

“We know it might hurt us, but once we get a taste of it, it’s something we want to do for as long as possible, even knowing the inherent risks,” he said. “The couple loved volcanoes so much, but they knew their power to destroy communities, towns and lives.”

Unlike storm chasers who risk their lives to capture, say, a tornado on video, these scientists wanted to go further than simply creating compelling footage: They yearned to create an early warning system to alert communities to the destructive power of volcanoes.

“One South American community ignored their warnings, and a volcano ravaged their community,” Yllanes said. “Another community heeded their warning, and it saved countless lives.”

Katia and Maurice Krafft, in blue winter jackets, gaze upon a volcano in the distance as smoke, steam and ash swirl behind them. (Credit: Image’Est)

Image’Est

Through the couple’s archival footage, “Fire of Love” shows primordial creation and destruction as the pair venture into the fiery, unknown territory of eruptions. Yllanes described the lava flows and other eruptive footage as undeniably beautiful.

“(It shows) how they’re this almost otherworldly event. … They get right up there to capture red volcanoes, which are the lava flows, and dark volcanoes, which are the smoke. It’s transfixing to see the lava pouring into the water, creating more land,” he said.

“Fire of Love” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it earned the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award in the U.S. Documentary category. The film will be released in Los Angeles and New York on July 6, then shown in wider theaters across the nation toward the end of July. It won’t be available for streaming until August.

More to come

On Aug. 11, 5Point Film presents National Geographic’s “The Territory” at TACAW. The film covers the Uru-eu-wau-wau tribe, an indigenous Brazilian tribe who is tirelessly fighting against the encroaching deforestation of the Amazon by farmers and illegal settlers.

September’s film is yet to be announced, but, like other selections, it promises to be critically acclaimed and align with at least the majority of 5Point’s guiding principles of purpose, respect, commitment, balance and humility.

“We believe these same principles also form the foundation for individuals who lead lives of adventure and connect all of us who share an elemental passion to explore and expand our boundaries,” its website points out.

5Point staff members say they’re thrilled to partner with TACAW to help reach their goal of delivering year-round programming. 5Point’s four-day film festival, held last April, allows for only a couple of feature-length films, in addition to the shorts, and they want to showcase more.

“TACAW has been a hub for art and culture within the Mid Valley,” Yllanes said, “and to be a part of that energetic and animated programming, we feel very fortunate.”