5Point Dream Project now accepting scholarship applications

Freshman through junior high school students can now apply for $1,500 scholarships through the 5Point Dream Project scholarship program.

“This unique program offers outstanding high school students from Aspen to Parachute in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley, the chance to explore their boundaries and dreams while giving back to the world,” a news release states.

Five students whose projects best exemplify the program’s guiding principles—purpose, respect, commitment, humility and balance—will receive a $1,500 scholarship to be used on creating a local impact within their home communities.

“The dream project is open to students to fulfill any dream,” said Tracy Wilson, the program’s project coordinator.

“The basic requirement is to have a dream, something that they’d like to execute and something that is also going to help others. Projects are often chosen that come back to those five principles.”

Wilson said students from Aspen to Parachute are eligible to apply.

In the past, winning projects involved travel, but due to COVID-19 those projects will be limited to projects done in the Roaring Fork Valley.

For example, 2020 winner and Roaring Fork High School student Talon Carballeira used his skills as a bike mechanic to work with the Way of Compassion Bike Project and Carbondale Homeless Alliance to build bikes and trailers for the local homeless population.

Wilson recalled how 2019 winner and Roaring Fork High School student Beverly Patton started a semester-long writing and poetry class for local middle school students.

Wilson said students can apply at the program’s website at http://5pointfilm.org/about-5point/dream-project/ .

“If students don’t know where to get started or they have questions of concerns they can contact me and I can link them up with local mentors in the Valley that can help them brainstorm,” Wilson said.

Wilson said application submissions will be judged by a panel of five former educators.

