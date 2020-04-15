5Point Adventure Film Festival goes virtual

5Point Film will host a three-day virtual festival April 22, 24 and 25. The in-person festival in Carbondale has moved to October. Courtesy photo



Carbondale-based 5Point Film announced Thursday a free three-day virtual festival, “5Point Unlocked,” with screenings April 22, 24, and 26.

The program will include guests and signature 5Point elements aimed to bring some of the festivals atmosphere into online audience’s homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5Point’s signature festival, which had been scheduled to run next week, has been postponed to Oct. 14-18 due to the public health crisis.

These three 90-minute programs of films will showcase curated favorites from the festival archives, with special guest vignettes showing “Life in Lockdown.” Program hosts include 5Point vets Chris Davenport, Wade Newsom, and Juanma Cespedes, along with special guest programmer Julie Kennedy, the founder of 5Point, at the creative helm.

Support Local Journalism Donate



5Point aims to bring people together around great adventure storytelling through film and inspiring individuals and communities to live by the nonproft’s titular five points: Purpose, Respect, Commitment, Humility, and Balance.

Programs will air 7 p.m. April 22 and 24, and at 3 p.m. for the family-friendly April 26 films.

The programs are being offered to the 5Point community free of charge. Registrants are suggested to donate $10 to support 5Point and the 5Point Film Fund. Home audiences can register to view the live event at 5pointfilm.org/events

‘5POINT UNLOCKED’ EVENT DETAILS

5Point Unlocked Earth Day Celebration – Part One

Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. (runtime 90 minutes)

Hosted by Chris Davenport

“At 5Point, it is Earth Day every day. Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day Wednesday, April 22, 2020, an environmental movement that has helped change the course of stewardship, conservation, and care for this planet we call home. Join host, professional skier and Protect Our Winters (POW) activist, Chris Davenport for films that shine a light on the wild places, within and without.”

5Point Unlocked Friday Night – Part Two

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. (runtime 90 minutes)

Hosted by Wade Newsom

“Feel the magic. Join host Wade Newsom, writer, poet, and a favorite 5Point emcee, for stories of pure joy, gripping adventure, and sweet portraits of people who show us that adventure belongs to everyone.”

5Point Unlocked Kids at Heart – Part Three

Sunday April 26, 3 p.m. (runtime 60 minutes)

Hosted by Juanma Cespedes

“Keep the torch lit for future generations to find inspiration and meaning in the outdoors, with an unbridled sense of possibility within themselves to seek lives of purpose and adventure. This family program is for the young and young at heart.”