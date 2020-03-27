55-year-old man second reported death in Pitkin County related to COVID-19

Officials said Friday a second Pitkin County resident has died from COVID-19 complications.

Paul Laukkanen, 55, died on March 22, according to a news release Friday afternoon from Pitkin County. He was found Tuesday when Aspen Police performed a welfare check.

Confirmation that he died of the infection was received Friday by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

“The decedent’s cause of death is complications of COVID-19 infection and the manner of death is natural,” according to the Coroner’s Office. “The decedent had reported minimal symptoms of night sweats and fever several days before his death. The decedent was from Sweden but has lived in Aspen for many years and his local friends will be taking care of the funeral arrangements.”

A 94-year-old Aspen man died Tuesday from the coronavirus. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story that will be update.