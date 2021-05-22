50 animals from “Tiger King” compound now at Colorado sanctuary

The majority of the exotic animals seized this year by federal agents from a park made infamous by the “Tiger King” docu-series now reside in Colorado.

Pat Craig, executive director of the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, said that since January, his facility has taken in 50 animals from the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Okla. That includes 10 tiger cubs with four mothers that were seized in January, and 36 adult lions, tigers and liligers — a hybrid lion and liger — that were seized this month.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary was already home to 39 tigers and three bears previously moved from Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, who starred in Netflix’ “Tiger King.” The Colorado sanctuary was in charge of physically removing all of the animals seized in this most recent raid, including ones that went to other sanctuaries, Craig said.

Sixty-eight big cats total were seized in May, according to NPR.

