4 Rivers Biennial opens Wednesday

The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s 4 Rivers Biennial for 2022 will include 78 works of art from 28 artists based in the Roaring Fork, Frying Pan, Crystal and Colorado river valleys.

The juried show opens Wednesday and runs through April 2.

This exhibition marks the third biennial at the Chapel. It was curated by Lissa Ballinger, art collection and exhibitions manager at the Aspen Institute.

“Her choices represent a variety of valley artists,” gallery co-director Tom Ward said in an announcement.

The show is being held partnership with Harvest for Hunger, a Colorado nonprofit that rescues unused food from the Roaring Fork Valley’s major grocery stores, food retailers, The Little Nell and Limelight hotels and distributes to local food pantries.





A reception Wednesday will run from 4 to 7 p.m. The party will in include the announcement of the Best in Show award and a People’s Choice Award, for which patrons can vote until 6 p.m. (The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m.)