30-year-old Aspen man dies in early morning snowboard crash
March 3, 2019
Authorities say a 30-year Aspen man died early Sunday morning after snowboarding in a closed ski area of Aspen Mountain.
The victim’s name was not released in a statement from the Pitkin County Sheriff”s Office, which said it learned of the incident at approximately 1:30 a.m.
The snowboarder struck a stationary object on the mountain, about 200 yards uphill from the Lift 1A base, the Sheriff’s Office said, noting emergency personnel unsuccessfully tried life-saving measures on the man.
This story will be updated.
