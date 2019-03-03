30-year-old Aspen man dies in early morning snowboard crash

Authorities say a 30-year Aspen man died early Sunday morning after snowboarding in a closed ski area of Aspen Mountain.

The victim’s name was not released in a statement from the Pitkin County Sheriff”s Office, which said it learned of the incident at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The snowboarder struck a stationary object on the mountain, about 200 yards uphill from the Lift 1A base, the Sheriff’s Office said, noting emergency personnel unsuccessfully tried life-saving measures on the man.

