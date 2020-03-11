3 test presumptive positive for coronavirus in Aspen, 7 tests pending

Three people who were traveling in Aspen with an Australian woman who later tested positive for COVID-19 when she returned home have tested “presumptive positive” for the virus, Pitkin County authorities said Wednesday.

Test results for seven others who were also in the group of Australians are pending, according to a news release from a Pitkin County incident management team.

“These visitors are currently in quarantine,” said Karen Koenemann, Pitkin County public health director. “(State public health department) staff, in conjunction with Pitkin County Public Health, are monitoring people who may have been exposed.

“We hope that these folks recover quickly and there is no additional spread in Pitkin County.”

The release did not say when the results for the remaining seven people in quarantine are expected. Those who have tested presumptive positive won’t be considered positive until the Centers for Disease Control confirms the tests, according to the release.

Authorities initially said 13 people who were with the 21-year-old Australian woman in Aspen exhibited symptoms associated with COVID-19 and would be tested but officials confirmed on Tuesday night that it’s only 10. The remaining three people did not get tested but are in isolation, according public information officer Tracy Trulove.

In addition to being in contact with those in quarantine in Aspen, authorities are also is in contact with local properties where they are staying, the release states.

“The property managers have been given information on how to protect themselves and proper cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” according to the release.