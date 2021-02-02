3 Eagle County residents reported missing after avalanche near Silverton
Search and rescue efforts ongoing today
Vail Daily
EAGLE — Friends, family and colleagues are waiting, praying and hoping for the best after four Eagle County residents were reported to be involved in an avalanche near Silverton on Monday, Feb. 1.
According to a preliminary report posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, four backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche between the towns of Silverton and Ophir while traveling in an area locally known as “The Nose.”
The four people were caught, carried and buried in the debris. The group recovered one person with minor injuries and three others are still missing, according to the center.
“We’re praying for some Eagle County and town of Eagle folks who aren’t accounted for yet,” Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll told the Eagle County Board of Commissioners at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
Search and rescue operations lasted into the night and are continuing Tuesday, the center reported. The avalanche released on a northeast-facing slope near treeline at an elevation of about 11,500 feet.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
