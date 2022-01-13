20 Years of Snowboarding Ajax

HOW TO SNOWBOARD AJAX



Sean Beckwith on Aspen Mountain Feb. 13.

The fun of snowboarding Aspen is it’s not really for you if you’re not good. I once had a friend from out of town — whose skill level at the time was Snowmass blues — say to me, “I heard Aspen isn’t a snowboarders mountain.” I wanted to say maybe not for you but just kind of shrugged my shoulders.

When I was at his skill level, I didn’t really get it either, but that’s mostly because I lived in Snowmass at the time. However, once you’re a seven-minute bus ride from the bucket and spend 90% to 95% of your season for seven seasons on Aspen Mountain, you can’t unsee its beauty. It’s like unseeing your parents having sex — only the opposite.

Here’s my Cliff’s Notes version of a snowboarder’s approach to Aspen Mountain — not specific lines, not which side of the mountain, not which lift, not which run and definitely not which stashes (shh) — that’s for you to discover. But, in the local spirit of “I don’t know if you’re a tourist or a cop or whatever,” here’s the bare minimum you need to know to ride Ajax.

Skills

I’ve kind of already hit on this, but I can be more specific. If you’re falling leaf, you’re going to hate your quads by the end of the day — if you make it that far at all. If that’s the case, stay on Buttermilk. Being apt on toe- and heel-side is essential, especially if you want to get to the good stuff. (And you want to get to the good stuff.)

Being able to get to a run is almost as important as being able to make it down that run. You may have to keep your speed to get over a catwalk or navigate bumps, and if not bumps, trees — and maybe all three during the same buildup before dropping in.

I’m not trying to scare you — well, maybe a little bit — but you have to know how to navigate Aspen Mountain, or else you’ll end up lapping Spar Gulch.

Explore

This is where it becomes difficult for people who like to stay on groomed runs. Obviously, you don’t want to be on moguls, so scout those runs from the lift and avoid them. You can only lap Ruthies or Ajax so many times before you have to go to the bottom, but that’s fine.

Don’t think you have to stick to the top of the mountain. The gondola gets you up in 15 to 20 minutes. Usually, the line moves fast, and I’m sure Skico will be back to packing gondolas.

If you’re riding with friends, you can usually get a private car, so use that respite to take off your buff, de-fog your goggles (don’t wipe the inside of your lens — it only makes it worse) and check out the mountain. You can get a really good look at so much terrain during that time, and it will help you know which route you need to use, which catwalks and/or bumps are necessary, etc.

Some of my favorite lines on Aspen I found just exploring, trying to get there and ending up somewhere else entirely.

Go fast

That’s easy to say, but I’m serious. If you don’t like steep pitches, you’re going to have to unstrap and push, and you’re going to be miserable. Aspen is so fast that you can do more riding in an afternoon than you’ll get at Highlands or Snowmass.

You can boost all over the mountain, but you have to boost. If you pay attention, you’ll know when to carve and when to point and pray. My tip: Look for people you wouldn’t see in a rental shop. They usually have naturally tattered apparel and helmets without rental shop stickers.

If you can’t go fast, why the hell are you still reading? You’re going to end up stranded on the catwalk to Buckhorn, with people like me laughing at you from the chairlift. Again, if people in front of you stop turning before the straight, you also should stop turning.

Exit survey

The way you know you got your turns-worth is easy:

-Did you slash into a stash?

-How about going down a rabbit hole — or two — and coming out covered in snow?

-You could’ve gone so fast the wind was louder than the music in your earbuds.

-Did you laugh like a lunatic on your fourth consecutive trip down free refills of Dr. Pow?

-Did you meander and meander and then find a sanctuary (or shrine) to everything that is right with a tree run?

-Oh, oh, oh: Do you remember than one that was like a luge lined with aspen trees?

Here are a couple of my favorites:

-Pumping the brakes as hard as you can at the bottom of that one steep part. Oh, shoot, what was it called? I forget, but I liked that.

-That one time I followed my buddy down some random slope and found a fun little drop off. I could never get back there, but when we finished, we just sprinted back in line. It was soooooo good. I can’t believe nobody had been through yet.

-That run when we came up and could see the entire town. We just stopped to take it all in. I mean, I was tired and needed to stop, but there’s not too much better than staring at Aspen on the edge of a mountain and then putting your head down and burning your thighs until you reach the bottom.

Final thoughts

You never say it’s your last run of the day; it’s just a feel thing when you get to the base.

I can’t tell you exactly how to ride Ajax; that’s a personal question. All those little thoughts, feelings, experiences I vaguely just described happened over many winters by simply going out as much as I could before, during, between and after work.

Forgive me if I’m not more forthcoming with my knowledge of Aspen Mountain, but you don’t get that by reading a magazine. You get it through trial and error, unstrapping and pushing, finding a nook that led to a cranny, looking under rocks and hitting a few along the way.

You know at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” when Sam asks Cap if he wants to tell him about Peggy and Cap responds, “No, no I don’t think I will.”

You want to know about Buttermilk, Highlands or Snowmass? I’ll point you in a few directions.

But Aspen Mountain? My Silver Queen? Nope. Those memories are just for me.

– Sean Beckwith