169 Colorado laws went into effect Tuesday, including the addition of a state parks pass with your vehicle registration

Colorado lawmakers passed more than 500 laws in the 2021 legislative session
More than 160 new Colorado laws took effect Tuesday, including one that automatically adds a discounted state parks pass to most new or renewed vehicle registrations.
An annual state parks pass normally costs $80, but starting in 2023, SB21-249 tacks on a vehicle-registration fee — a still-undetermined amount but no more than $40 — for the “Keep Colorado Wild Pass.”
Residents registering passenger motor vehicles, lightweight trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles can opt out of the fee if they choose, and Coloradans who can’t afford the fee will have the option for a reduced rate.
Through another new law, HB21-1116, Purple Heart recipients with special license plates can get access to state parks for free.
