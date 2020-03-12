10th case confirmed in Aspen

Update: 1:05 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed that a 10th person who was part of a group of Australians staying in Aspen has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

The male is in his 70s, the department said.

A state map of all presumed positive cases in Colorado can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRSxDeeJEaDxir0cCd9Sfji8ZPKzNaCPZnvRCbG63Oa1ztz4B4r7xG_wsoC9ucd_ei3–Pz7UD50yQD/pub.

Pitkin County has the most presumed positive cases in the state. Neighboring Eagle County has seven cases.

All told, 13 individuals are in state-ordered isolation in Aspen at various locations Wednesday, including The Little Nell hotel.