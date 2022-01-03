$1 million bond set for mom accused of killing children last week in West Glenwood

Bond has been set at $1 million for the Glenwood Springs mother accused of fatally stabbing her 11- and 18-year-old children at their West Glenwood apartment complex Dec. 30.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas appeared via video conference Monday afternoon before Ninth Judicial District Magistrate Jonathan Shamis from the Garfield County Jail, where she has been since her arrest the day of the incident.





Camacho-Duenas, 37, was advised that she is being charged with two counts of first degree murder. The $1 million cash only bond was set at the request of the Ninth District Attorneys Office, without objection from the public defender who is representing Camacho-Duenas in the case.

Before proceeding, Shamis issued an order prohibiting media or other participants from taking photos or screenshots of the hearing, which was conducted via the video conferencing application Webex.

Public defender Alex Haynes has filed several motions in the case, some relating to Camacho’s state of mental health. Haynes indicated during the Monday hearing that jail personnel have taken steps to address the mental health concerns, but that he does not want that information disclosed to the DA’s Office or law enforcement.





Several family members related to Camacho and the victims were on the conference, and were given the opportunity to speak. None did.

Shamis also issued a protection order for other family members, including the childrens’ father, and any witnesses involved in the case.

A police affidavit has been filed with the court describing the violent attack by Camacho, in which she allegedly stabbed her daughter, 11, and son, 18, multiple times with two knives.

Glenwood Springs Police were first called to the scene at the apartment complex in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road at 2:34 p.m. Dec. 30. Officers arrived to find the suspect being detained by witnesses at the scene. The incident reportedly began inside an apartment and continued in the parking area outside.

The victims were found unresponsive in different locations, and despite efforts by first responders to administer life-saving CPR before they were transported by ambulance, the children were both pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, according to the affidavit.

Police investigated what was described in the affidavit as a grim scene inside the apartment, and later reviewed video surveillance that reportedly captured much of what happened when the victims attempted to flee outside and were chased down by their mother who allegedly continued to stab them.

Haynes indicated that he will ask for a preliminary hearing in the case, but not immediately. Camacho is to appear for an arraignment hearing before Garfield County District Judge Denise Lynch at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at which time the numerous defense motions are expected to be addressed.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com .