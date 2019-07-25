Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar's Perfect Pulled Pork Sandwich

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times

If You Go ... 702 Grand Avenue970-945-7692rivieraglenwood.comNot to MissHomemade biscuits, baked fresh dailyPepino Fresco on the patioHappy Hour from 4:30 to 7, where all appetizers cost just $5

Do not let The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s name fool you. For starters, the restaurant located in the heart of downtown Glenwood Springs, offers breakfast and lunch in addition to dinner and the piano bar. Since 2016, owners Jonathan Gorst, a renowned musician who frequently entertains patrons from behind the lively dining room’s piano, and chef Travis Owen have continued to hit all of the right notes, in the circa-1940s restaurant and bar.

Riv Benedict served with house tots. (Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times)

Photographer

Taste for yourself in breakfast options like the Riv Benedict. Two poached eggs sit atop your choice of either the Riviera’s signature Sriracha bacon or house-cured honey smoked salmon. Served on grilled sourdough or an English muffin, the Riv Benedict comes alive with a dash of paprika and smoked Hollandaise, which Owen and company prepare from scratch daily. Accompanied by tater tots and a lemon vinaigrette salad with smoked tomatoes, shaved fennel and goat cheese, this benedict doesn’t skimp on flavor or portion size. Another winning option is the Chicken and Waffles, with corn flake crusted all natural Colorado chicken, Belgian waffle, country sausage gravy, maple syrup, Trav’s red hot sauce and an arugula salad

Heading into the lunch hour, the Riviera’s Perfect Pulled Pork Sandwich requires twenty-four hours of preparation before hitting the table. This Dagwood prominently features braised pork shoulder sautéed with onions caramelized and then deglazed with red wine, Marsala wine and brandy. All served in Rivin’ Right BBQ Sauce and topped off with cheddar, cider slaw, crispy onion straws and of course more BBQ sauce, one bite of this sandwich brings to life a fantasy of flavors.

Known for its long happy hour, if you like tequila and call yourself a fan of sweet and spicy then dive into The CO Wildfire. Composed of house-infused tequila with raspberry puree, orange liqueur and lime and capped off with Sriracha salt this beverage provides just the right amount of heat and sweet. Or, if you prefer your drinks simple yet strong, sip on a Pepino Fresco. The Riviera’s twist on the classic French 75, this libation includes house-infused cucumber mint gin with fresh lime juice, bubbles and a cucumber garnish.

Five Spice Duck Leg Confit (Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times)

Photographer

While you can’t go wrong with any of The Riviera’s dinner options, the Five Spice Duck Leg Confit, steals the show. Cooked for 16 hours at low heat and paired with pistachio rice and sweet and sour chutney the Five Spice Duck Leg confit, showcases what the Riviera does best–original dishes at reasonable prices.