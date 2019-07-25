Danish blue and pear salad with green pear, candied walnuts and lemon herb vinaigrette

Capitol Creek Brewery/courtesy photo

IF YOU GO ... 371 Market St.970-279-5723 capitolcreekbrewery.com NOT TO MISSBrunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, choose from Tex Mex-inspired options as well as classic brunch beverages.Really love the food? Want to show your appreciation? $10 buys a round of beers for the kitchen.

Regulars at Capitol Creek Brewery may have noticed a few changes. The brewery’s beer is as popular as ever, with flagships like the House Ale and RFG IPA anchoring a rotating lineup. The physical space remains open, airy and energized, with 170 seats between the restaurant and patio.

But the menu? Yep, that’s continuing to evolve.

Executive Chef Dan Beach celebrated his one-year anniversary at the brewpub in May. After years of experience from his role as a business partner at Base Camp in Snowmass, Beach is enjoying the opportunity to flex his culinary muscle in a less- seasonal setting. He also wanted to ensure Capitol Creek’s food was on par with its beer.

“People used to come just for beer,” Beach says. The 15 or so bar seats fill up every night, and community tables often spill over with people ordering drinks. “Now we’re earning a reputation for our food too.”

These days, Beach has a better feel of what his clientele enjoys and has tailored the menu accordingly.

They now offer a summer lunch menu as well as a summer dinner menu with more entrees.

“I’m feeling con dent getting into the summer groove with the new menus,” says Beach.

The menu items also pair well with Jerod Day’s beers. The Double Dipped Jumbo Wings, for example, pair especially well with Green Drake

IPA or Big Horn Pilsner. The same goes for the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Naan Wrap. And the Hummus Jar with veggie platter will match well with Day’s rotating list of fruity, summer vibe brews. And burgers — one of the most popular menu items — pair well with virtually every beer.

While breweries aren’t often gluten- free or vegetarian friendly, Beach made it a point to do just that at Capitol Creek, with an array of delicious salads, Beyond Meat vegetarian burgers and vegetarian entrees, as well as gluten- free items clearly marked on the menu.

As the summer progresses, Beach looks forward to becoming more of a destination in Basalt and the Roaring Fork Valley.

“There’s a lot of competition down here,” Beach says. “We’re trying to keep it different, with a little bit of a different vibe.”

Given their great patio, delicious beers and good food, this is an easy spot to stop for a nice meal or to rehydrate after an afternoon on the river.