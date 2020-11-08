Aspen History: ‘The New Spar Gulch’
“Probably the biggest news to come out of Aspen this winter is the new Spar Gulch,” declared the Aspen Leaf on Nov. 5, 1951. “The work of bulldozers and trail crews has produced what is probably the longest novice trail in this country. The course starts at the Sun Deck, thence down the Bell Mountain Saddle trail and into Tourtelotte Park. At the foot of Tourtelotte Park the famous Dam has been entirely removed by pushing it into Spar Gulch. Spar Gulch has been completely filled in throughout its entire length to form a wide, gently inclined bowl, instead of a sharply pitching ravine. The filling of Spar Gulch has involved the moving of more than 200,000 cubic yards of fill. The same program of widening, filling and removing bumps has continued to the bottom of Little Nell, the beginners’ slope with the T-Bar lift. The course is 3 1/2 to 4 miles in length and at no point is it steeper than on Little Nell. It can well be said that the entire effort in Aspen this summer has been on behalf of the novice skier.” This image shows a skier (Tom Cleary) in Spar Gulch in 1952.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen History: ‘The New Spar Gulch’
Probably the biggest news to come out of Aspen this winter is the new Spar Gulch, declared the Aspen Leaf on Nov. 5, 1951.