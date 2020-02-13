The Gear Junkie’s ‘Best in Show’ Winter Gear

From sleeping bags to backcountry skis, gear brands congregated to launch new products last week at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show. I spent three days in Denver at the trade show to scout to-be-released products for winter 2020-2021. The following items caught my eye as some of the most innovative and the “Best in Show.”

The North Face: Advanced Mountain Kit

This may be the most refined apparel and equipment line for mountaineering I have seen. The North Face worked for years on research and development to build a 21-piece line that includes base-, mid-, and outer layers, down jackets, a tent, sleeping bag, gloves, boots and basically everything you need on peaks up to 8,000 meters.

Atomic Backland Autoclimb binding

Backcountry ski gear is coming of age. A new invention, the Backland Autoclimb from Atomic is a binding that adjusts its heel riser for uphill travel. It uses hydraulic pistons and sensors to automate a process that skiers heretofore needed to do by hand.

Hustle: REM Pedals

The REM bike pedal may not be the first magnetic bike pedal, but it’s poised to be the best. Hustle invented the REM for mountain bikers and commuters who want the power and connection of SPD-style pedals but the easy exit of flats.

Cake: Osa Electric Motorcycle

The Cake Osa is a street-legal “electric utility motorcycle” with a top speed of 63 miles per hour. But what sets it apart is a modular design and gear-hauling capability. Built with various clamps and mounting points, the Osa is a gear-hauling beast.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.