Aspen History: Pothole Season
“Many complaints and questions asked about road conditions in Pitkin County recently has prompted the Board of County Commissioners to issue a statement about present plans of the commissioners regarding roads this summer,” detailed The Aspen Times on May 9, 1946. “In regard to repairs on Highway 82, the Commissioners state that at the present it is impossible to get materials to fix the Highway, also it is too early for repairing oil. They also state that they have the promise of the Highway Dept. to furnish oil and equipment to heat and distribute the oil to fix the bad places possibly in June or as soon as the weather is warm enough for repairing oil. At present the County Crews are filling the holes and bad places with sand and gravel which will be the same material used in making the oil.” This image shows damage on Highway 82, not far below the Brush Creek intersection, circa 1953.
