Photographer Scott Brockmeier’s travels with avalanche rescue dogs of Aspen and Colorado

The avalanche working dogs at ski resorts throughout Colorado have intrigued and delighted as well as rescued countless numbers of visitors and residents during the winter months.

I’ve spent more than 10 years capturing images of these amazing four-legged first responders. It all started by visiting various ski patrol huts throughout the west to photograph the dogs and other search-and-rescue teams to raise awareness of their life-saving work.

I’ve spent time with these pups beyond resort boundaries, documented the special bond between the dogs and their humans and marveled at beautiful vistas while taking shots of the patrollers’ “home playgrounds.”

I’ve now collected more than 100 colorful images for the book “Skier’s Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado,” which reveals the beauty of Colorado mountain resorts and the joy and dedication of the dogs and their handlers. A portion of all books sales will be made to the Avalanche Rescue Dog teams who keep skiers safe on snow-covered playgrounds. It’s been a labor of love created in the company of some of the best people in the ski industry and their pups over the past 10 years.