Photographer Scott Brockmeier’s travels with avalanche rescue dogs of Aspen and Colorado

When people first see this image they remark,"You must be really good to get six dogs to sit and stay on a chair lift.” I like to think so. However, I had five ski patrollers and dog owners standing behind me directing their dogs’ limited attention to the photographer. It was captured in 19 seconds before I was run over by six pups and laughing with joy.
While capturing an image of the avy dogs on a sled, almost on cue Tina turns to Lando as if to say “Chicks rule here, dude!”
This Airedale pup, Zaugg, son of Zoot, arrived to join the Aspen Ski Patrol team.
Early one morning and the first time that I met Cowgirl, we loaded into a snow cat. She watched me curiously. This look, with those eyes, melted my heart immediately.
Zuma, from Loveland Ski Area, looks down upon this new recruit with authority.
Sometimes as a photographer you absolutely get lucky. We were about to head back to the patrol hut. While I was packing up the gear into the backpack, Piper and her human decided to flop down and exchange a high-five. Ski Patrol of Snowmass
Shooting at Winter Park on a clear, bitterly cold day, I handed the camera off, jammed my frozen hands into gloves and scooped up Biskit for a few frames. Holding this high energy ball of fire was no challenge; my hug provided relief for her frozen paws. This shot was an instant favorite!
Some ski patrol directors, at first encounter, appear grumpy. With the Aspen Highlands cirector Mac Smith, we have an ongoing conversation that if he is not careful, he is going to completely dispel the myth of grumpy patrollers.
The avalanche working dogs at ski resorts throughout Colorado have intrigued and delighted as well as rescued countless numbers of visitors and residents during the winter months.
I’ve spent more than 10 years capturing images of these amazing four-legged first responders. It all started by visiting various ski patrol huts throughout the west to photograph the dogs and other search-and-rescue teams to raise awareness of their life-saving work.
I’ve spent time with these pups beyond resort boundaries, documented the special bond between the dogs and their humans and marveled at beautiful vistas while taking shots of the patrollers’ “home playgrounds.”
I’ve now collected more than 100 colorful images for the book “Skier’s Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado,” which reveals the beauty of Colorado mountain resorts and the joy and dedication of the dogs and their handlers. A portion of all books sales will be made to the Avalanche Rescue Dog teams who keep skiers safe on snow-covered playgrounds. It’s been a labor of love created in the company of some of the best people in the ski industry and their pups over the past 10 years.