Mountain Mayhem: Road Trip!

The pandemic’s upset of traditional travel has led industry experts to predict summer 2020 as the return of the road trip. Judging by the number of locals embarking on them from Aspen alone, this forecast is already holding true.

Kaleigh Kirkpatrick, her husband, Cameron, and their daughter, Kennedy, have been road tripping all spring in the family’s mint-condition, vintage Mustang convertible passed down from her grandfather. A luxury travel adviser, Kaleigh recommends several favorite destination hotels, which she can book for clients such as Utah’s Waldorf Astoria Park City; Hoodoo Moab, a Curio Collection by Hilton; and the ultimate luxury getaway of Amangiri; plus Four Seasons Santa Fe and Four Seasons Jackson Hole.

Friends Hans Erickson and Mike Peabody just returned from riding the New Mexico Backcountry Discovery Route that spans 1,189 miles between Antonito, Colorado, and Dell City, Texas, but can be ridden in either direction. “A map company called Butler Maps has created several routes that traverse across an entire state, mostly off-road and off pavement as much as possible,” Erickson added. They logged 2,849 miles in all on this journey with Erickson on a BMW Adventure Motorcycle and Peabody riding a KTM 1090 Adventure R.

Shawna Rahm spent last weekend up and over Independence Pass in Buena Vista at the Surf Hotel. Among the highlights of the visit — morning walks along the Arkansas River and whiskey and gin cocktails at Deerhammer Distilling Company downtown.

Support Local Journalism Donate

Our family took a road trip recently as well, heading west of Aspen three hours to Gateway Canyons Resort just outside of Grand Junction, which we highly recommend. Biking, hiking, archery, swimming and a private tour of the Gateway Auto Museum ranked as the top tips from our trip and we’re counting down the days till we can return and do even more.