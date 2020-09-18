Mountain Mayhem: Positano party

Longing for international travels to locales like the Amalfi Coast, several friends and I brought Positano to Aspen last weekend, throwing an Italian-themed cocktail reception. For inspiration, we looked to Bluebird Productions who recently launched Bluebird in a Box, a collection of detailed party guides that serve up everything needed to host unforgettable dinner parties. Each of their themed collections has everything covered from menus and beverage pairings to playlists to décor and even dress code. We clicked on Italy and gathered ideas for what to serve and what to suggest to guests.

“With over 13 years in the luxury event and wedding space, we’ve learned a thing or two about hosting a gathering,” said Virginia Frischkorn, principal of Bluebird Productions. “For us, the best part is the connection and conversations that occur when one creates a magical experience and settings for others to gather at. We created Bluebird in a Box to impact the masses and teach them just how easy it is to replicate our favorite party when hosting at home. Our Blueprints do just that: we curate what the event will look like, feel like, sound like and then give you all of the tools to plan and host a party knowing you’ve thought of everything and that it will be a cohesive and stylish setting!”

Guests dressed the part in breezy sundresses, palazzo pants and linen button-down shirts. For the bar, we served sangiovese, prosecco, pinot grigio and, of course, Aperol spritzes. For décor, we gathered fresh sunflowers, bright fabrics, striped umbrellas and lounge seating to set the tone with tea lights when day turned to night. Light bites of frutti di mare, bruschetta and crostini were topped off with tiramisu for dessert. It all felt a bit like an escape to Italy to embrace la dolce vita.