Mountain Mayhem: Happy News to Share

Positive news is always a pleasure to share and especially so during trying times like these. Among the recent happy news bits of late are engagements and expanded families.

New parents Sonia Bekhaazi and Christian Tofte of Basalt welcomed Griffin Oliver Tofte on March 16. “The care provided by Aspen Valley Hospital and All Valley Women’s Care was second to none despite recent challenges,” noted the new mom. “We are also extremely lucky to have such a supportive community of friends to help us prepare and welcome Griffin to the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.”

On April 3, Seth Owen popped the question to Blair Palmer. As described by the bride-to-be, who was happily surprised, “Seth’s ‘grandiose’ plans he had worked on for months fell apart in the time of COVID-19, so it was on to Plan B. Last Friday, he said he wanted to take a walk with Finley, our Boston terrier, who was also in on the plan! Off we went on the trail, which ended up in a surprise proposal at Marolt Open Space. Back at home, in true quarantine style, the evening was capped off with a door-delivered special gourmet dinner for two.”

She added, “Everything I love about Aspen was encompassed in that moment and in a time of such uncertainty, we knew we were certain about our future together. We’re so grateful to Aspen Event Solutions, Bren Barna Photography, Dirk Braun at Red Mountain Productions and Chef Zander Tekus for the alternative options that came together beautifully!”

Support Local Journalism Donate



One little baby decided to delay their due date of April 3. Parents-to-be John and Julia Whipple were anticipating their first child last Friday, but he/she wasn’t quite ready.

“We would like to thank Aspen Valley Women’s Care and the front-line workers at Aspen Valley Hospital who have made us feel safe in these uncertain times,” Julia said. “We are so grateful to be part of this resilient community.”

In other new baby news, Tanner and Sydney Kirsch are expecting a new baby May 18 to join their brood, which includes 15-month old son Tony.

“Although the quarantine is tough, the quality time we’ve been able to spend together as a family is something we’ll cherish forever,” Tanner said. “It also couldn’t be a better time for a new baby since Tony is really sick of his old toys.”