Mountain Mayhem: Fit Club, Part 2

Continued from last week, discover a variety of virtual fitness classes during the pandemic offered by Aspen-area studios that serve as inspiration and an invitation to stay active and connected. In addition to Pure Barre Aspen, Ritual Aspen (which will reopen as Higher Terrain) and King Yoga (which will debut in a new studio in Snowmass) highlighted in the opening segment, three additional, meaningful options include O2 Aspen, Tonic Method and Aspen Shakti.

Typically staged in its bright, white three-story location downtown, O2 Aspen has pivoted to produce one or two virtual classes a day on Instagram Live or Zoom as a mix of yoga, power yoga, sculpt, Hiit and dance cardio. O2 Aspen owner Brittany Van Domelen noted, “I had no idea that our online classes could have such a big impact on our students. At first, I just wanted to stay relevant and to give our teachers a way to make money while isolating at home. But now, I see we are doing much more. We are helping maintain the physical and mental health of our students, despite the environment — a tool they can carry with them throughout life. I’m proud of what we have done with the little we have had.”

Head to their Instagram page @o2aspen for the full schedule.

Tonic Method moved their classes online with a free, virtual workout at noon Monday through Friday based on their signature High Intensity Pilates class. “Exercises are slow and deliberate combined with bursts of low-impact cardio to build muscular endurance, improve balance, increase strength, and improve posture, while utilizing breath and focusing on core engagement,” said owner and instructor Madeleine Hasulak.

Support Local Journalism Donate



She continued, “A number of people reached out offering to pay for these classes. That’s when I realized that instead of charging, we should give the option to make a donation to an incredible organization that I believe so much in, No Kid Hungry.”

Through the generosity of Tonic and its class-goers, more than $5,000 has been raised so far for the charitable organization, which provides food for children who would normally rely on school lunches as their primary source of nutrition. Learn more by visiting http://join.nokidhungry.org/goto/tonicmethod.

Aspen Shakti has sprouted myriad creative solutions this spring with online yoga classes offered either for free or via a subscription-based model plus catchy challenges designed to keep their community engaged and inspired. Join their popular 30-day Meditation Challenge currently underway with Jayne Gottleib and Gretchen Bleiler leading the charge.

On May 11, a 21 Days of Sunshine Yoga Challenge begins. And on May 18, they’ll introduce Shakti TV, a livestream, on-demand yoga channel.

“Ultimately, we see this platform as a rich channel for you to take classes, sign up for longer, more in-depth courses, grab healthy recipes, style tips, and take advantage of our alchemy spa,” explained Gottleib, who is the founder/owner of Aspen Shakti.

“We all recognize that online yoga has its limitations and just doesn’t create the same delicious experience of being in the studio,” she added. “However, we have found that staying connected to your body, grounding and maintaining a connection to your tribe is possible, rewarding and crucial as we navigate this changing world.” Visit http://www.aspenshakti.com for the full menu of programs and news from the studio.