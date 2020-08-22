Aspen History: Mountain Bike Fest
“Mountain bike fest draws big field,” declared The Aspen Times on Aug. 24, 1989. “Knobby tires, alloy frames, triple chainrings and lycra clothing combined last weekend for the North Face Patagonia Aspen Mountain Bike Festival, put on by the Hub of Aspen. Racers competed in four events — a cross-country race from Snowmass Village to Aspen, a circuit race atop Aspen Mountain, a dual-downhill slalom and a trials event at Iselin Park. The event drew hundreds of competitors including the top riders in the nation. Mountain biking is the fastest-growing component of the bicycle industry, attracting thousands of new riders every year. Aspen has long been a leader in the sport. Last weekend proved that interest is at an all-time high.” This image shows overall men’s winner Johnny Weissenrieder of Boulder making the final descent of the Government Trail from the base of Tiehack to Maroon Creek.
Photos courtesy Aspen Historical Society.
