Meet Your Liftie: Megan Takeda

Name: Megan Takeda

Hometown: Castle Rock

Lift location: Tiehack

Do you ski or snowboard? I ski. I’ve been skiing since I was about 10.

What brought you to Aspen? It’s my first season and I’m loving it. I just have a long winter break between semesters at the University of Denver and I’ve always wanted to do this. And, obviously, the skiing out here. My dad did this when he was in his 20s. I head back to school in February.

Will you come back? This is the one long break I have, but I think I’ll definitely be back some day.

What’s your best day off in Aspen consist of? Going to Highlands and hiking the bowl. Oh my god, it’s the best.

Have you had any good experiences with guests lately? I met an Olympian, just casually. It’s just like a five-second thing, like they’re here and then they’re out.

How do you stay warm out here? Dance. Lots of dancing.

How do you choose the music to play at the lifts? I don’t really know the stations out here. Whatever we have a signal to and Dave picks the music, too.

What do you like most about working here? I get to talk to all the people who come through here, and the people I work with are really cool. I’ve met a lot of cool people working with them and going ski with them is great.