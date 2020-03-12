Meet Your Liftie: Kristiana King
Name: Kristiana King
Age: 24
Where did you move to Aspen from: South Carolina.
Lift location: Silver Queen Gondola, Aspen Mountain.
How long have you worked as a liftie? This is my first season.
What inspired you to come out to Aspen? I was in Yellowstone for the summer and so I wanted to do something else seasonal and I thought Aspen would be really cool, come snowboarding.
Do you ski or snowboard? Snowboard. I’ve (been snowboarding) for three or four years but not regularly.
Do you live in town? I do. I live in employee housing.
How do you stay warm working at the lift? Handwarmers and layers.
What has surprised you about Aspen? The beauty, which that’s not really surprising because I know that, but the people are really cool. Everyone that I have met has been really nice.
