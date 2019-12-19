Meet Your Liftie: Dylan Turner

Dylan Turner working at the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain

Rose Anna Laudicina/Aspen Times Weekly

Name: Dylan Turner

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Lift location: Silver Queen Gondola, Aspen Mountain

What brought you to Aspen? I came from Yellowstone before this and I got back to Phoenix and I wanted to come back to the Rockies, that’s pretty much it. I just wanted to be in the Rockies and go snowboarding and skiing for free all season.

What were you doing in Yellowstone? I was working at the Old Faithful Inn — it was cool, it was interesting.

Are you a skier or a snowboarder? Snowboard. I am a beginner snowboarder. Many people have said to me the only difference between a beginner and a professional is three days.

What has surprised you the most about Aspen? The Victorian architecture of (town), I wasn’t expecting that. It’s really interesting; the town itself is really beautiful.

What’s your most memorable interaction with a guest so far? There is one guest who every time he sees me he gives everybody working candy and Snickers and stuff. He’s a really nice guy.

How do you stay warm working outside? The uniform is very warm. I’m very fortunate that they give us warm uniforms.

Who picks the music that plays at the lifts? There are some set radio stations, but whoever is in there looking through the radio stations kind of chooses it, so it just depends on whoever is in there.

Where can people expect to find you working on the mountain? I could be at the bottom or top of one of the lifts, who knows you might even see me on a different mountain like Buttermilk. Wherever they schedule me, but for now I’m at the gondola.