Aspen History: Jennie Adair
“Jennie Adair Park to be dedicated,” announced The Aspen Times on Aug. 25, 1977. “The Jennie Adair Park will be dedicated at official ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 27, at noon. The park, named after an Aspen pioneer woman, is located behind Puppy Smith Street on the Rio Grande property, next to the settling ponds. Jennie Adair was born in 1851 in Illinois (…) and lived most of her life in Aspen. Jennie and her husband ran a logging and sawmill operation in Hunter Creek. In the late 1890s, as silver mining declined and there was less demand for lumber, Jennie moved her sawmill down to Aspen on some land she owned in the Lakeview Addition at the junction of Hunter Creek and the Roaring Fork River. When people attend the dedication of Jennie Adair Park, they can have a picnic lunch by the pond, and nearby is the boiler from the steam engine which Jennie used in her sawmill operation.” This image shows Jennie Adair (right) and her sister circa 1910, in front of Jennie’s sawmill.
The Jennie Adair Park is named after an Aspen pioneer woman