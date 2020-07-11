Aspen History: ‘In the name of progress’

One 2.25" x 3.25" b/w negative of the Conoco Station at the corner of Main and Galena streets, Oct. 1955. The gas station is under construction.



“Another of Aspen’s old landmarks goes down in the name of ‘Progress,’” announced the Aspen Daily Times on July 7, 1955. “The old assay office at the corner of Main and Galena Streets has been torn down by Mike and Vic Caparrella during the past week for owner William R. Shaw, to make way for the new super Conoco service station to be built this summer by Continental Oil Company. This house was originally built facing Main Street between the Conoco station and Fisher’s Fixit Shop but moved to face Galena Street about 40 years ago. It has been known as the Assay Office since Lloyd Ward established a furnace and other equipment to assay the Aspen area silver and lead ores about 1927. William R. Shaw, now county judge, bought the property in about 1925 and has owned it since. The property has been taken over by the Continental Oil Company under a long-term lease and they will build a modern service station on the corner. After the death of Lloyd Ward in 1946 the building was vacant until the Hospital Thrift Shop was started there by Bob Marsh. Later renters have been the Aspen Silversmith owned by Jim Hayes and the Emporium owned by Ed Smart. The contract for the new station has been awarded to August Shroder who is expected to start yet this week on the new structure. Jesse Maddalone, present lessee of the Conoco station, will be in charge of the new station upon completion.” This image shows the Conoco Station under construction in 1955.