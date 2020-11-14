Aspen History: Highland Bavarian
“Highland Bavarian boosting Aspen as leading ski center,” touted the Aspen Times on November 11, 1937. “The Highland-Bavarian Corporation is boosting Aspen as the leading ski and winter sports center in all its advertising in nationally known ski publications during the ensuing sports season. The Highland-Bavarian group is directly responsible for the growth of winter sports in this area of the Western Slope, and the European experts, hired by the corporation, organized the Aspen Ski Club and engineered the ski course for which Aspen is now famous. The Highland people have contracted a large advertising campaign which will be carried in the Boston Ski Bulletin, the leading winter sports publication in the east, and the Ski Annual, the official publication of the American Ski Association. The advertisements will cover two full pages. On these pages will appear nothing but photos of the beautiful slopes that lie near this city, and will captioned by but four words- ‘Alpine Slopes of Aspen.’” This image shows the Highland Bavarian Lodge in the Castle Creek valley, circa 1937.
