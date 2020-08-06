Here House to host a mask fashion show Aug. 8 in Aspen

IF YOU GO … What: Face Mask Fashion Show Where: Here House When: Saturday, Aug. 8, noon How much: $40-$250 More info: herehouse.club

We’ve all developed our mask fashion sensibilities pretty quickly this summer. Are you a blue medical mask person? A ski buff wearer? More of a fashion statement individual, with funny logo or gimmicky slogan? Using mask as political statement? Going full N95? Are you into maximum comfort, wearing the big model that pokes out beak-like from the face and allows less rubbing on the nose and lips?

The crew at Here House has seen the mask streetwear scene up close from their East Cooper Avenue storefront in downtown Aspen. They’re planning a distancing-friendly fashion show, showcasing mask designs by local artists and raising funds for an essential local cause.

Here House’s Candice Olson said it started with Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who is a member at the co-working space and social club. He told the Here House team that getting people to use face coverings is the most useful thing any of us can do to help our community and country get through the public health crisis.

They jumped on the idea to launch what they’re calling their “First (and we hope last) Annual Face Mask Fashion Show.”

About a month ago, Olson started scouting town and buying masks from local artists like Amanda Tanaka and Sue Carolan.

“We went around to everyone here, then we went online and saw what the rest of world is doing,” Olson said.

She found luxe masks on the web, like a $130 silk piece with gemstones in it. She ended up with a huge assortment — 50 mask models in all, with choices for men, women and kids.

During lunchtime on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Here House fashion show will send masked models walking through the outoor seating and indoor areas at Here House and Local. Patrons can also browse a program with the 50 mask choices on it.

Guests can order whatever they like and the two mask models that get the most orders will each receive a $500 wholesale mask order from Here House.

“Our hope is to highlight local artisans and stores,” said Here House’s Anne White, “as well as a few global trend-setters.”

In addition, any profits from the mask sales will go to the Aspen Hope Center, the mental health nonprofit that is shepherding the Roaring Fork Valley community through this challenging period of economic stress, isolation and fear.

The lunch event will include distanced patio seating for about 35 people. Tickets for the event range from $40 to $250. They are available online at herehouse.club. The club will also livestream the event on Instagram @herehoue.club.

For Olson and her crew, planning the fashion show has brought a bit of whimsy and levity to an otherwise dark season for so many in the Aspen community that Here House serves.

“It’s not the most fun summer that any of us have had,” Olson said. “But this has been so fun and playful.”

