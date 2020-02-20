Gear Review: Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Pickup Truck

Move over, Tesla. Nikola Motor Company, based in Phoenix, this month announced a pickup truck with “fewer emissions, more power and longer range” thanks to hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The truck has impressive stats, including a zero-to-60 speed of 2.9 seconds. A massive 906 peak horsepower is another callout.

The brand, known more for its eco-minded semi-trucks, will offer the forthcoming pickup in both fuel-cell electric and battery-electric versions. The model name is Badger.

“Nikola has billions’ worth of technology in our semi-truck program, so why not build it into a pickup truck?” said Nikola CEO Trevor Milton.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.